WF Fire Hosts Drive by Fish Fry on Friday April 22

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis, its worst blood shortage in over a decade, and here’s your chance to help out. Geneva General Hospital will host a blood drive Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Conference Room A/B on the basement level. Donors will get a ten-dollar Fanatics e-gift card and also be entered for a chance to win a trip to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

GENEVA, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO