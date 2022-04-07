ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues – Thu, 07 Apr 2022 10:49:09 -0400

By News Hound
wfncnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 07 Apr 2022...

wfncnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Government
City
Wake Forest, NC
The Hill

Veteran actor says Will Smith must return Oscar

Veteran actor Harry J. Lennix said that Will Smith must return his Oscar in the wake of Smith’s on-stage altercation with comedian Chris Rock late last month. In a Variety column published on Saturday, Lennix, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, wrote that Smith needs to realize that actions have consequences, adding that the best option for him is to return his award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenways#Uban Construction

Comments / 0

Community Policy