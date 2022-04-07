Citizen Issue Reported: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues – Thu, 07 Apr 2022 10:49:09 -0400

CNN — Dwayne Haskins, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State, was struck and killed by a dump truck Saturday morning while trying to cross a highway on foot in South Florida, police said. Haskins, who re-signed with the Steelers last month, was 24.
PARIS (AP) — French polling agency projections show President Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France’s presidential election. If borne out by official results, the two will advance to a presidential runoff on April 24 with strong echoes of their...
Veteran actor Harry J. Lennix said that Will Smith must return his Oscar in the wake of Smith’s on-stage altercation with comedian Chris Rock late last month. In a Variety column published on Saturday, Lennix, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, wrote that Smith needs to realize that actions have consequences, adding that the best option for him is to return his award.
(CNN) — Three people were killed on Friday in an apparent robbery at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, Georgia, according to local police officials. The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m., the Grantville Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. Grantville is about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.
Russia has put general Aleksandr Dvornikov in charge of its invasion in Ukraine as Moscow’s forces regroup after failing to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, according to the BBC and The New York Times. The BBC was first to report Saturday that the general was appointed to head...
PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - France's incumbent leader Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will qualify for an April 24 presidential election runoff, initial projections by four pollsters showed after voting closed on Sunday. Macron led Le Pen in the first round, the separate estimates by Ifop, OpinionWay,Elabe...
Comments / 0