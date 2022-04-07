Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injury reports, odds, TV info for Thursday
On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Nuggets enter the contest having won four out of their last six games to improve to sixth in the Western Conference. Denver can clinch an outright playoff berth with a win or a loss on Thursday by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (55-24) saw their seven-game win streak snapped on Tuesday by the Utah Jazz. With wins in two out of their last three games, the Grizzlies can set the single-season franchise record for victories.
How to Watch
Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:
- Date: Thursday, April 7
- Time: 9 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast, Altitude TV
Betting Lines
The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
- Point spread: Nuggets -4.5
- Money line: Grizzlies +160, Nuggets -200
- Over-under: 232.5
Grizzlies at Nuggets Injury Report
Memphis: Dillon Brooks (hip) is questionable. Ja Morant (knee), Tyrell Terry (foot) and Killian Tillie (knee) are out.
Denver: Jeff Green (personal reasons) is questionable. Vlatko Cancar (foot), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Jamal Murray (knee) and Zeke Nnaji (knee) are out.
Projected Starting Lineups
Memphis Grizzlies:
- F Ziaire Williams
- F Jaren Jackson Jr.
- C Steven Adams
- G Desmond Bane
- G Tyus Jones
Denver Nuggets:
- F Aaron Gordon
- F Jeff Green
- C Nikola Jokic
- G Will Barton
- G Monte Morris
