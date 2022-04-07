ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injury reports, odds, TV info for Thursday

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Nuggets enter the contest having won four out of their last six games to improve to sixth in the Western Conference. Denver can clinch an outright playoff berth with a win or a loss on Thursday by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA Power Rankings: Heat back to winning ways entering the final week

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (55-24) saw their seven-game win streak snapped on Tuesday by the Utah Jazz. With wins in two out of their last three games, the Grizzlies can set the single-season franchise record for victories.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Thursday, April 7
  • Time: 9 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast, Altitude TV

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Nuggets -4.5
  • Money line: Grizzlies +160, Nuggets -200
  • Over-under: 232.5

Grizzlies at Nuggets Injury Report

Memphis: Dillon Brooks (hip) is questionable. Ja Morant (knee), Tyrell Terry (foot) and Killian Tillie (knee) are out.

Denver: Jeff Green (personal reasons) is questionable. Vlatko Cancar (foot), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Jamal Murray (knee) and Zeke Nnaji (knee) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies:

  • F Ziaire Williams
  • F Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • C Steven Adams
  • G Desmond Bane
  • G Tyus Jones

Denver Nuggets:

  • F Aaron Gordon
  • F Jeff Green
  • C Nikola Jokic
  • G Will Barton
  • G Monte Morris

