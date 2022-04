Campenaerts attacks Schelling now and leaves him behind. Bizarre. A soft one from the Jumbo rider who was second at E3 and Gent-Wevelgem. Turner marks it for Ineos. Campenaerts doesn't look to be in that much trouble here, from his body language at least, but he's let the group drift away here. Schelling looks a little less comfortable but doesn't seem to be able to start bringing the gap down. Looks like break over for those two.

CYCLING ・ 11 HOURS AGO