Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum offers exciting glance at upcoming events

By Cameron Gunnoe
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center is gearing up for a month of high profile musical performances.

The venue took to social media Thursday morning to share some of the area’s upcoming musical events, declaring “We’ve got a busy month of music on our hands.”

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the Convention Center will welcome country rock favorites Alabama, whose legacy has been cemented by a staggering 21 straight number one singles. They will be accompanied by the band Exile, whose 1978 single “Kiss You All Over” reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for four weeks. The track also reached the number one spot in at least three other countries, and the band would later experience a resurgence by way of the country music charts.

The following night, Friday, April 15, 2022, country superstar Morgan Wallen will take the stage. The young singer will be performing material from his wildly successful 2021 release, Dangerous: The Double Album, which saw a number one debut on the US Billboard 200 as well as the US Top Country albums chart.

Dangerous: The Double Album saw the biggest week of streaming for any country album, with the record accumulating 240.18 million streams. The album ultimately spent ten total weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, and became the highest selling album for the first half of 2021.

The following Friday, April 22, will see veteran rockers Shinedown appearing on the very day of the release of their highly anticipated new album, Planet Zero. in June, 2021, Shinedown was ranked #1 on the Greatest of All Time Mainstreams Rock Artist chart by Billboard, which had been released in celebration of the Mainstream Rock Chart’s 40th Anniversary.

Shinedown have accumulated more number one Billboard Mainstream Rock chart singles than any other act, with 17. Additionally, every single the band has released has reached at least the top 5 on the chart. The band will be going into the release of their upcoming album having sold more than 10 million records.

The Band will be accompanied by New York City’s The Pretty Reckless, whose most recent album, 2021’s Death by Rock and Roll, debuted at number one on the Top Album Sales chart, and reached the 28th spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Additionally, the announcement included the upcoming Municipal Auditorium performance from rapper Jeezy. Jeezy has recorded numerous successful albums and singles throughout his career, which has spanned over two decades. He was also a pioneering act in the popularization of the trap music genre, which has dominated the pop and hip-hop charts over the past several years.

For tickets for these events, as well as information on upcoming shows, visit the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center website.

