ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Who’s Sorry Now?

By Jill Switzer
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

Everyone has regrets. Some peeps will talk about them, and others won’t. But if you say that you’ve never had any, then you are a lying sack of s**t, as one of my clients used to say with some regularity. There’s a classic Frank Sinatra (who he? Google him) song, “My...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

In Threatening Disney Over Copyrights, House Republicans Are Right for the Wrong Reasons

Republicans are reportedly fed up with The Walt Disney Company for its perceived "far-left activis[m]" and "giv[ing] in to the woke mob." As a result, they are considering retaliating by refusing to legally extend copyright terms that would apply to Disney characters like Mickey Mouse. If allowed to lapse, Mickey would be in the public domain as soon as January 1, 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
tvinsider.com

10 Spellbinding Facts About ‘Bewitched,’ Which Ended 50 Years Ago

Of all fantasy sitcoms over the years, have any been more fantastic than Bewitched?. Created by Sol Saks, the show starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha Stephens, a witch hiding in suburbia, while Dick York (initially) played her mortal husband, Darrin Stephens, and Agnes Moorehead played her magical mother, Endora. And...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Billy Gray From ‘Father Knows Best’ Strummed Up An Important Musical Invention

Throughout the 1950s, viewers were taught with the utmost certainty that Father Knows Best. The radio program-turned TV series was picturesque, an ideal that not everyone experienced firsthand, but it was derived from relatable tropes. One archetype was the teenage brother equipped with smart comments and big dreams. Billy Gray brought this vision to life as James “Bud” Anderson, but later in life he would have criticisms for the series. Why?
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Paul Anka
abovethelaw.com

Friday, April 8, 2022

“Biden Could Face Tougher Court Fights After Jackson; White House marks confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, but potential loss of Senate could sink future judicial picks”: Ken Thomas and Siobhan Hughes of The Wall Street Journal have this report. “These younger justices will likely be the face of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Verge

Vimeo is sorry, and here’s how it’s changing

Vimeo has announced that it’s making some major changes to its bandwidth policy, after several creators spoke out about how the company pulled the rug out from under them by demanding large sums of money if they wanted to keep hosting their videos on the platform. The new policies replace nebulous terms with definitive ones, and guarantee that creators will have time to prepare for changes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Atl
abovethelaw.com

Hypotheticals Aren’t Just For Cold Calls Anymore

You know, I thought that we could make it without Nazi comparisons, but all internet people know that we’ve been due. Godwin’s Law is the classic rule that “[a]s an online discussion continues, the probability of a reference or comparison to Hitler or Nazis approaches 1.” Something about not being in smacking distance enables all types of devil’s advocates and “what if”-ers to stumble on summoning the visage of Spicy Charlie Chaplin whatever the occasion, even a SCOTUS nomination.
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Our Advertisers Are Awesome

We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in the Breaking Media network, please download our media kits or email advertising. Gibbons Institute of Law, Science & Technology, and...
The Associated Press

Review: America’s racist past haunts horror film ‘Master’

You want ghosts? Check. How about doors inexplicably opening and closing, creepy moaning in dark corners, and sudden sickening swarms of maggots? Check, check and check. But “Master,” a new horror film by Mariama Diallo with themes of race and social justice at its core, is most frightening when dealing not with the supernatural, but with the real — the depressingly real, as in the indignities that three Black women face while trying to fit into an overwhelmingly white academic institution.
SALEM, MA
abovethelaw.com

What’s The Deal With Legal Twitter Anyway?

As the social media manager for ATL, please trust that I’ve spent my fair share of time trolling the net for Nyan Cat remixes, watching 30-somethings laugh defiantly in the face of Gods, and using the internet for its intended purpose. From that wealth of experience, I’ve gleaned a bit of wisdom — the different social media sites have different personalities and uses about them. The once great social haven Mypace that once prepared more youths for a future in coding than the Melinda Gates Foundation now is largely a spot to listen to music. Facebook, once a wild land where Ivy leaguers would post pics of snorting blow without consequence, has morphed into your grandmother’s favorite social media platform. And an international monolith whose collection of data makes Google jealous, but that’s not the point. Instagram is where you go to doom scroll and LinkedIn, much like the show “Cops,” is where you find out “Oh, that’s what happened to that frat bro from that one time.”
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Donald Glover addresses Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle controversies in bizarre self-interview

Donald Glover has weighed in on the controversies surrounding Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle in a bizarre new self-interview.The Atlanta creator made reference to the backlashes both personalities have experienced on social media in recent months.Chappelle has been criticised for making jokes about transgender people in multiple Netflix stand-up specials.Rogan, meanwhile, has been criticised for spreading Covid-related misinformation on his hit podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, prompting numerous high-profile musicians to boycott Spotify, who exclusively host the podcast.In a piece for Interview Magazine, Glover conducted an interview with himself, at one point musing on the Rogan and Chappelle controversies.Initially,...
CELEBRITIES
abovethelaw.com

Why Did Elon Musk Decide To Buy $3B In Twitter Shares?

If Elon Musk thought just like the rest of us, he wouldn’t be Elon Musk. It’s safe to say that a lot of the world’s richest man’s decisions are puzzling to observers. That being said, Elon Musk’s decisions obviously tend to pan out for him. There are failures along the way for everyone, but Musk has clearly learned a great deal from his failures.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy