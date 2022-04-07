ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Your Donations Feed Your Community

By Tom Drake
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 3 days ago
There is this awesome lady I go to church with named Shirley. She plays piano on the worship team with me and is a joy to be around. I bring up Shirley because she also commits time to a local organization that does a great deal of good for our community....

WOWT

6 On Your Side: Habitat for Humanity receives $11M donation

Officials with Millard Public Schools are concerned about a drastic rise in mental health issues among students. The money will go directly towards trying to tackle the issue of affordable housing in our community. Decision 2024: DNC one step closer to removing Iowa caucuses from first place primary. Updated: 3...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
103.3 WJOD

The Cascade Community Easter Egg Hunt Just a Hop Away

Each Easter weekend my church, Cornerstone in Cascade, Iowa, loves to host the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The turnout is usually great, and now that this Covid mess has started to slow down, we’re ready to hop back in with both paws… I mean feet. The Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10am on the Saturday of Easter weekend, which just so happens to fall on April 16th this year. The event is free and open to all families with a heavy commitment to our local community, and will feature 3 distinct age groups so all kids get a chance to enjoy the fun. That in itself is a great idea. This way you don’t have older more capable kids beating the younger ones to all the eggs. And with over 3,000 eggs filled last year there were, and always are, plenty to go around for each grouping. That being said, having three kids that partake in the festivities each year, my candy intake or as I like to call it “dad tax,” usually ends up putting about 5 pounds on the old scale.
CASCADE, IA
WATE

Support your community with Emory Valley Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Emory Valley Center’s mission is to enhance the lives of children, adults and families in an environment that promotes independence, dignity and respect. At the Emory Valley Center they address learning disabilities in an innovative and compassionate way, taking great pride in providing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
103.3 WJOD

National Volunteer Week; April 17th through the 23rd

When I was growing up, my family and I never really needed special days or weeks to keep ourselves moving. I grew up on a small rural farm with loads of chores to do, was very active in sports, did music and theater, and in addition to all that was an active member in my local 4H group. I still have that pledge memorized today...
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

Eat Pizza and Help a Local Animal Shelter

On Monday, April 11th Papa Murphy's on JFK Road in Dubuque is donating 20% of their Takeout & Pick up orders to support a great cause; Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue! With this evening of delicious food not only can you support the organization, but you can show one of your Dubuque restaurants a little love too! Confirmations for this event help Papa Murphy's know roughly how many orders to expect & gives you access to full event details. Walk in orders only need to mention Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue to make the donation happen.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Spring Arts & Crafts Show; get your Spring décor fix

We’ve all been cooped up far to long this winter. I get it. It’s time to get outside. Get some of the much-dreaded yard work done, clean the gutters, and any other spring-cleaning chores you may have been putting off. Why not take a break from all the frazzle, stress, and dirt for the day and instead enjoy a day of fun and activities at the Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday, April 2nd at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
DUBUQUE, IA
Motherly

9 hard-working big batch meals that’ll feed your family the whole week

My family of six includes four kids who are growing every day, along with their appetites. That’s why making a big batch of something delicious, something that can be served again and maybe even repurposed too, hits all the high notes at my house. Here’s to cooking smarter, without sacrificing a single bite of flavor.
RECIPES
103.3 WJOD

Where are your kids at? An option for after school

Parents. It's always a concern. Something in the back of our minds. Worry. Are our kids in a safe environment? Are they behaving themselves? Are they being poorly influenced? I’d love to say those nagging feelings go away, but as a parent of 3 with a soon to be teenager, I sometimes wonder. Now I trust my kids, but that’s NOT what this article is about. Rather, what it IS about, is the fact that parents may not know of after school activities that are available in our Dubuque area. One great place to start is the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque. It’s perfect for families who need a buffer zone between when kids get off school and when parents get home from work.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Yard Waste Collection Resumes April 4

The City of Dubuque will resume its regular weekly curbside collection of yard waste and food scraps on Monday, April 4, 2022. Yard waste and food scraps will be collected on customers’ regular curbside collection days. Yard waste and food scraps collections must be placed in paper yard waste...
DUBUQUE, IA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
103.3 WJOD

An Open Letter to a Paraprofessional

You’d think I’d be a little more attentive. Apparently yesterday (April 6th) was national Paraprofessional Appreciation Day. And its just kind of ironic that I would forget it…. I mean, I basically just talk for a living. When I was a kid in school, I got in loads...
SOCIETY
103.3 WJOD

America’s Most Celebrated “Helpful Place” Opening in Peosta

Friday April 22nd through Sunday April 24th, come enjoy the grand opening celebration of the new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden in Peosta. Throughout the weekend there will be live music, caricature drawings, a bounce house, giveaways, special pricing, and loads more! Bring the family; stop by early to be one of 300 kids through the door to receive a special prize on Saturday, April 23rd. There will also be a guest appearance by Ace Hardware All-Star, Nile Kron and his family. Nile is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and donations during the grand opening will directly benefit the local hospital.
PEOSTA, IA
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

