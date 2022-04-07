Your Donations Feed Your Community

Parents. It's always a concern. Something in the back of our minds. Worry. Are our kids in a safe environment? Are they behaving themselves? Are they being poorly influenced? I’d love to say those nagging feelings go away, but as a parent of 3 with a soon to be teenager, I sometimes wonder. Now I trust my kids, but that’s NOT what this article is about. Rather, what it IS about, is the fact that parents may not know of after school activities that are available in our Dubuque area. One great place to start is the Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque. It’s perfect for families who need a buffer zone between when kids get off school and when parents get home from work.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO