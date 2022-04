PONTE VEDRA — From the start of the season in early February until the Spruce Creek Invitational, not many teams were a match for Ponte Vedra’s boys' tennis. With the exception of a tight 5-4 victory over Pensacola Catholic, they rolled over teams, shutting out five and beating two others 6-1 on their way to an 8-0 start.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO