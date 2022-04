Duane and Chad Ollinger are the stars of Discovery series Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch. The father-son duo head up the investigations on their Blind Frog Ranch in Utah and have been doing so since season 1 in 2021. All kinds of mysterious events have taken place on the Utah land and the Ollingers are not only keen to uncover the mysteries but, with any luck, they may also find treasure on the ranch, too.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO