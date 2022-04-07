ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Veteran Reaches Rare Milestone

By Gabe
 3 days ago
Can you imagine living to be 100 years old? Centenarians make up less than 1 percent of the world population. I don't think I've even met a 100-year-old in my 31 years of being alive. Well, this Iowa woman is about to reach that milestone on April 16th. Estelle...

Outsider.com

Iowa Army Veteran Gifted Mortgage-Free Home

An Iowa veteran and his family moved into a brand new, mortgage-free home this week thanks to a donation from Wells Fargo to the Military Warriors Support Foundation Homes 4 Wounded Heroes program. At a Glance. A former Sergeant was given a mortgage-free home this week. Wells Fargo made the...
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Among the Most Financially Literate States in the Country

Apparently, Iowans know a thing or two about their finances. Iowa has ranked among the top ten states who manage their money well. April just happens to be National Financial Literacy Month. Generally not something we celebrate, but maybe we should. The free credit score website, WalletHub recently released its report on this year's Most & Least Financially Literate states and Iowa ranks high in a few respectable categories.
104.5 KDAT

Have You Heard Of This Spring Tradition In Iowa

There is a tradition amongst some in the Midwest that involves keeping your Christmas tree for 365 days. This tradition is loosely based on Twelfth Night, but is still its own thing. A number of Iowans keep this tradition alive. While it's a bit of a fire hazard and the...
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
104.5 KDAT

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
The Independent

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

No longer waiting for a federal investigation that has so far taken two and a half years, a state prosecutor said Thursday that he intends to pursue his own possible charges against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a bipartisan legislative committee looking into the case that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on a state prosecution until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, also asked him to independently...
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa’s Coolest Tradition On Wheels is Back This Spring

One of the cool things about the pandemic was the return of some of the old-school traditions, which weren't traditions back in the day, but were just the norm. First Avenue and other parts of town have been buzzing the last few summers, and with positive activities for a change. Folks have been stepping away from their screens, shining up their classic rides and popping the top to go "cruising"!
MONTICELLO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Many Endorse Introducing Partial Prohibition in Iowa

For many of us who work Monday - Friday, the weekend is all about one thing: relaxing. And, for many of us relaxing means cracking open a few beers, uncorking some wine, or mixing a cocktail. For me, it's sometimes all three of those things. Because I share this weekend...
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Still Have Time To Apply For Energy Assistance

In all seriousness... has this been the coldest spring ever? Probably not, but it sure has been a terrible start, as far as the temperature goes. We had snow on the ground today, what's up with that? I'm glad I wasn't alive for one of the worst blizzards in Iowa history. That also happened in April. You can read about it at KHAK.
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

