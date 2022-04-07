ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Attorney General Josh Stein calls on big banks to eliminate overdraft fees

foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) -Attorney General Josh Stein sent a letter that urges the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo to drop overdraft bank fees by this summer in an...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 1

Related
WETM

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBRE

PA Attorney General told of police shortages

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro met with police chiefs from across Pennsylvania where he heard a unified message. There is a critical shortage of police officers in some Pennsylvania communities. The shortage is especially severe in the communities around Philadelphia. Shapiro said shortages are taking place across the state. The fear is if […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh calls on EPA to strengthen protections against childhood lead poisoning

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week joined a coalition of 19 state attorneys general in calling on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen protections against lead poisoning. In comments on the EPA‘s “Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities,” the coalition called the draft strategy a “strong starting … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh calls on EPA to strengthen protections against childhood lead poisoning" The post Attorney General Frosh calls on EPA to strengthen protections against childhood lead poisoning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Raleigh, NC
Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Nevada State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Local
Oregon Business
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Oregon Government
State
Illinois State
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Banks, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Washington, MA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Nevada Government
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
Raleigh, NC
Government
Local
Michigan Business
State
California State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Nevada Business
City
California, PA
City
Washington, NC
City
Washington, CT
City
Washington, PA
WKBN

Attorney General Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a pit stop in Erie on Friday as he looked to become the state’s next governor. He highlighted his plan that he said would put money back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. Shapiro said Pennsylvanians are being crushed under a mountain of rising prices. He said there are a […]
ERIE, PA
abovethelaw.com

Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Axios

Dem governors want to give out inflation relief cash

Some Democratic governors up for re-election are proposing to use their budget surplus to give cash directly to residents through stimulus checks and rebates. Why it matters: It's a direct form of relief to a beleaguered population — and potential voters — as Americans feel the effects of inflation and sky-high gas prices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Attorneys#Overdraft#Wect#Jpmorgan Chase#U S Bank#Wells Fargo
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Kentucky Bill Lets Lawyers Carry Guns in Court

In today’s column, booming business in technology transactions helped Pillsbury get its fifth-straight year of record revenues and profits in 2021; a plaintiffs sanctions motion in a class action seeks $854,000 in fees and charges from Facebook and its Gibson Dunn legal team; the U.K. legal profession regulator banned a former Linklaters tax partner convicted of sexual assault.
LAW
kmvt

Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden released a statement Friday evening in regards to the controversy surrounding Ammon Bundy and a child of a family friend. In the statement released to KMVT, Wasden said:. “As provided by law, Idaho’s child protection system has helped protect thousands...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy