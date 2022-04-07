ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Trailer: Garcelle Calls Out Erika’s Drinking As Kyle Cries Over Drama With Her Sister Kathy

By Chris Rogers
 3 days ago
Bravo

The cast of ‘RHOBH’ said Season 12 of the series would be extra dramatic, and they weren’t kidding. Watch the trailer here!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back and it looks like it’s going to be better than ever! The trailer for Season 12 premiered on April 7 during E!’s Daily Pop, and in the 3-minute clip, a lot of drama unfolds. Erika Jayne is fighting with both Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff seemingly over her estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s fraud and embezzlement lawsuit. Garcelle even brings up Erika’s drinking, as clips show the “Pretty Mess” singer intoxicated on several occasions.

“Is that to make Erika look bad, or to be a genuine person?” Erika asks Garcelle, to which The Real co-host replies, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad. You do that on your own.”

Lisa Rinna is shown distraught following the death of her mother, Lois. We also get a glimpse at how Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK are handling the aftermath of their terrifying home invasion. Fan-favorite Kathy Hilton is also back, but this time, she appears to be feuding with her sister Kyle Richards. Rinna gets involved, and tells Kathy she cannot “get away with it.” Kyle then breaks down and questions Kathy about her actions.

There’s also two new Housewives in town. Diana Jenkins is a full-time cast member, while Will Smith‘s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, is a “Friend of the Housewives.” Diana is accused of being “a soulless person” by Sutton Stracke.

The cast of ‘RHOBH’ (John Tsiavis/Bravo)

While we love the trailer, we can’t say we’re too surprised to see so much drama. Recently, a fan page on Instagram called How Meme You shared a photo of a couple standing at a museum and looking at famous paintings, all of which were edited to feature Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna. “Just wait for this season….,” Erika wrote in the caption of the post along with a shocked face emoji, while Lisa added, “It ain’t hunky dory” — a clear nod to Kathy Hilton‘s now-famous saying from Season 11.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast pose for their season 11 promo photos. (John Tsiavis/Bravo).

Kyle Richards also recently said there’s “so much” to expect from Season 12. “You just cannot even make this stuff up,” she told PEOPLE just a few weeks ago. “A lot of seasons, we start up and we’re just catching up with the women from where we left off last year. But this year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one. It’s just so interesting how life is… people always say, ‘How does all this stuff go on?'”

Dorit [Kemsley] had the home invasion,” Kyle further said. “And then all this stuff with Erika. You’re going to see a much lighter side of her, a much more open side of her. But you’ll see what I mean when it airs. Everybody had all these crazy, different things going on. Lisa Rinna lost her mom, and I don’t know. Crazy lives make good TV, I guess.”

Want more? Season 12 of RHOBH premieres May 11 on Bravo.

Comments / 9

Happy Wife
2d ago

I can’t wait for the episode where Erika gets taken away in handcuffs - you know it’s gonna happen cuz sooner or later she’s gonna have to eat crow for all the lies she’s told

Reply
17
Diane G
2d ago

Erika's guilt is showing in her drinking...she's NOT pretty anymore🥂😡

Reply(3)
11
Ennaxor
2d ago

I’d like to know the sum total spent on plastic surgery by these ladies.

Reply
10
