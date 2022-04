LETA (Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority) just announced the return of the 'Yard of the Month' contest starting today, April 1st through October 31st. You can nominate your neighbors, friends, and family for the 'Yard of the Month' award, and every month throughout the Spring/Summer a new winner will be selected and announced. The winner will receive a $100 gift card courtesy of Bedrock Nursery, a 'Yard of the Month' winner sign, and of course bragging rights! I know of several deserving people and neighbors I can nominate for this award whose lawns and landscaping are beyond incredible, they're absolutely immaculate.

LAWTON, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO