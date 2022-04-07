ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bugatti Recalls One Chiron Over Loose Screw

By Mack Hogan
Road & Track
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBugatti has issued a recall for all Chirons with a build date of November 16, 2017, which is to say one Chiron. The company told regulators that one screw was loose on the affected car. The recall procedure for the seven-figure hypercar is to tighten the screw. The official...

www.roadandtrack.com

