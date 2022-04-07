Bugatti Recalls One Chiron Over Loose Screw

Bugatti has just revealed a bespoke build from its Sur Mesure customization program and used the opportunity to announce that customer deliveries of the spectacular Chiron Super Sport have commenced. At this level of wealth, the sky is the limit when it comes to options, and these extend beyond actual cars too, with more and more specialist timepieces with automotive tie-ins being released every year. A year ago, Bugatti revealed a smartwatch, but it's tourbillon chronographs that the wealthy truly appreciate, and Bugatti has satisfied these desires in the past too. However, as impressive as these wristwatches are, none compare to the latest Jacob & Co. collaboration with Bugatti that pays tribute to founder Ettore's son, Jean.
