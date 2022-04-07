ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Cavalier Johnson Becomes Milwaukee's First Elected Black Mayor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee, Wisconsin has made history by electing their first Black mayor. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Common Council freshman Cavalier Johnson won over Republican challenger Bob Donovan in a special...

News Channel 25

Debbie Nash-King sworn in as Killeen's first black female mayor

History has been made in the City of Killeen. The former Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash has been sworn in as Mayor, the first black woman to hold that title. Nash-King was overcome with emotion as she took her oath and pledged to serve the people of Killeen. "It's one...
KILLEEN, TX
