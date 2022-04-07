ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top WWE Star Says 3 Hour Raws Are “Obnoxiously Long”

By Josh Foster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many years Monday Night Raw was WWE’s flagship show, and the show operated with a two hour format. However, WWE decided to turn Monday Night Raw into a 3 hour show back in 2021, and since then there have been a lot of complaints about the show being too...

wrestlingrumors.net

Welcome Back? Two Former WWE Stars Receive Tryout To Return In A Different Role

They’re familiar with the product. There are a lot of people who make a WWE show work and a lot of them are not going to be seen in person. The wrestlers are the most important players, but those people need some help to put together what you see in the ring. With the right help, they can make almost anything work, and now WWE is looking at bringing in some new help.
WWE
Wrestling World

What's next for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

The 38th edition of WrestleMania went on the archive with great reviews. However, it was not an event to remember for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who were overwhelmed by their respective opponents. The former Shield member has in fact surrendered to Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE was greeted with a roar from the audience in the arena.
WWE
411mania.com

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Comments On Andrade And Ric Flair’s WWE Exits

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and talked about her desire to start a family one day. Right now, she is engaged to Andrade El Idolo, and revealed that she does want to have children at some point. “No, I want babies. I am such...
WWE
Person
Seth Rollins
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods cursing during Masters

There is no surer sign that Tiger Woods is back than hearing him drop a curse word following a shot at The Masters. As many golf fans hoped this week, Woods is playing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and he’s had a solid start on Thursday, nearly hitting a hole-in-one on the sixth hole.
Fightful

New John Cena Film In The Works, Stephanie McMahon Comments On WrestleMania, | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Thursday, April 7, 2022:. - John Cena Action Comedy Feature ‘Officer Exchange’ In The Works At Amazon Studios (per Deadline) We hear that Officer Exchange, a big action comedy project, just sold to Amazon Studios. Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is starring in a script by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner. The project is currently in development.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Here’s Why Alexa Bliss Has Yet To Return To WWE TV

She has something to do. Wrestlers come and go from WWE at a fairly brisk pace, as you don’t know who you might not see again for a long time. That can make for some surprising changes, including a wrestling making their return. This time, a wrestler was gone, then came back and is now gone again. We might know a bit more about what is going on.
WWE
ComicBook

Here's How Vince McMahon Reacted to His Botched Stunner at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon stepped back in the ring for an impromptu match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 this past Sunday, his first official WWE match since the infamous WrestleMania XXVI bout against Bret Hart in 2010. McMahon won in just under four minutes, thanks in large part to interference from Austin Theory, and together the pair started attacking the former NFL punter before "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stomped down to the ring. He hit Theory with a Stunner, then baited McMahon in with beer before attempting to hit one of his own.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Did Not Want Steve Austin To Do One Of His Trademarks At WrestleMania 38

On The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, WWE announcer and occasional wrestler Pat McAfee talked all about WrestleMania 38. During this year’s big show he defeated Austin Theory in singles action and then lost a match to WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon. Steve Austin would appear not long after to lay everyone involved out with stunners. Of course, the previous night’s Mania card saw Austin wrestling, and defeating, Kevin Owens. Something that surprised everyone, according to Pat McAfee.
WWE
Wrestling World

NXT: Rick Steiner is in grave danger

MAIN EVENT-NXT TITLE MATCH: Breakker (c) vs Gunther; We are offered a highly physical match with Bron intent on showing his overwhelming power by trying to lift his opponent over his head without succeeding due to a shoulder problem that Gunther uses to bring the match back into his control so much that he gets to score at the Gunther Bomb which is followed, however, only by the count of 2.
WWE
411mania.com

Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
WWE
411mania.com

Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Wrestling Star Signs New Contract

Savannah Evans has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. Evans recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast and revealed that officials called her about the deal in March. After working out some contract details, she signed it just last week. Evans talked about how Impact producer Tommy...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Randy Orton Describes Seeing Triple H For The First Time In Months

Triple H sent a tidal wave of emotion throughout the wrestling universe a few weeks back, announcing his official retirement from in-ring competition. Being one of the biggest rivals of The Game’s career, Randy Orton joined the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin to talk about Triple H’s retirement and spoke about the interaction he had with him at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony last weekend.
WWE
PWMania

Surgery Update On Rick Boogs Following Injury At WrestleMania

Rick Boogs has underwent successful surgery to repair his torn quad and patella tendon. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.
WWE

