Burley, ID

Signing Day for Burley soccer players

kmvt
 3 days ago

Saylor Dixon must measure all of her food and count carbs to ensure she's receiving the right amount of insulin.

www.kmvt.com

kmvt

Dixon inspires her dance studio

Maria Amabel Avila signed with Navarro College in Texas, while Joel Rojas is taking his talents to Treasure Valley Community College in Oregon.
THEATER & DANCE
kmvt

High school roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are the sports scores for Friday, April 8. Canyon Ridge 6, Century 5: At the plate, Gage Summerfield led the way with three hits. Gavin Aho had two RBIS. Pitching wise, he went three innings, striking out four for the Riverhawks. Both Jagger Ruhter and Tyler Rutherford struck out three batters. Rutherford pitched 1.2 innings.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Burley, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho College Basketball
City
Burley, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
kmvt

Twin Falls graduate makes Phillies’ Opening Day roster

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Opening Day starts Friday for the Philadelphia Phillies and wearing uniform No. 68, Twin Falls’ own Damon Jones. The team released the roster Thursday on social media for the world to see that Idaho is represented the Big Leagues. This is the first...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Classification changes could impact area schools

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Previously, high schools in Idaho could petition down a level as a whole school. After a final reading was approved by the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) on Wednesday, it will have to be done by individual programs, like basketball, football, or baseball in the future.
IDAHO STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

O'Connor girls hoops coach exits to lead four-time 5A state champion Millennium

Goodyear Millennium now has nearly as many girls basketball head coaches as the amount of state titles its program has won since 2019. The school's athletic director, Remigio “Gee” Gordillo, announced Wednesday on Twitter that former Phoenix Sandra Day O'Connor girls hoops head coach Domadios "Danny" Soliman will replace Kevin Thomas to lead the four-time AIA conference 5A state champion Lady Tigers. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBCMontana

2022 Midland Roundtable basketball rosters announced

MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Midland Roundtable all-star basketball game between Montana and Wyoming released their rosters on Thursday. The two-game series gets underway Friday, June 17, in Sheridan, Wyoming, and finishes up June 18 in Lockwood. The girls game starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at...
MISSOULA, MT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Richard Landis Hired to be Next CSM Women’s Soccer Head Coach

La Plata, MD- College of Southern Maryland Athletics has announced they have hired Richard Landis to be the next head coach of the women’s soccer program. Landis brings 35 years of playing experience along with more than 18 years of coaching experience, primarily on the girl’s side, to CSM. His coaching experience includes being a […] The post Richard Landis Hired to be Next CSM Women’s Soccer Head Coach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmvt

Boise State has a vision for an Athletics Master Village

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State athletic department announced a vision for an Athletics Master Village on Thursday. The plan has 12 priorities, including Albertson’s Stadium enhancements and a new Varsity Center. KMVT asked Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey if this is a way to let other, bigger...
BOISE, ID
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3-star QB Marcus Sanders commits to Oregon Ducks as 2022 PWO

The Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks room got a little bit bigger on Sunday morning. 3-star quarterback Marcus Sanders, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound player from James Logan High School in Union City, California, announced that he would be committing to the University of Oregon as a preferred walk-on and joining the team this offseason. The Ducks offered Sanders as a PWO last month, offering a chance to add some depth to Oregon’s QB room. At the moment, there are the three scholarship players in Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield, and also A.J. Abbott as well. AGTG!! Blessed to be committed to The University of Oregon!! #scoducksThe best birthday ever!!@CoachDanLanning @KennyDillingham @KTPrepElite @CoachDanny10 @RNA_sports @logancoltsfb @Provinggroundsp @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/T4e948rQRJ — Marcus Sanders (@marcussandersqb) April 10, 2022   (Insert Player Name)’s Recruiting Profile Rating Stars Overall State Position 247 3 80 CA QB Rivals N/A N/A CA QB ESPN N/A N/A CA QB On3 Recruiting 3 N/A CA QB 247 Composite N/A N/A CA QB Vitals Hometown Union City, California Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-6 Weight 205 pounds Class 2022 Recruitment Offered on March 16th, 2022 Visited Oregon on April 8th Film Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Oregon Ducks take big jump up in national recruiting rankings following commitment of OT Josh Conerly
UNION CITY, CA

