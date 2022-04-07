ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

First-class stamp expected to increase to 60¢ in July

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will likely cost more soon to mail a letter. The U.S. Postal Service...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Better Buy Stamps Now In WNY

The Postal Service wants to raise the price two cents, mostly due to inflation. The new rate would be 60-cents and take effect in July. Today the United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of price changes to take effect July 10, 2022. The new prices, if favorably reviewed, include a two-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#The U S Postal Service
Reuters

Amazon's second union vote in New York set for late April

March 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc workers at the company's "LDJ5" warehouse in Staten Island, New York will vote in person starting on April 25 on whether to unionize, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said Friday in an election notice. Workers received the go-ahead for the vote earlier this...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KRMG

How to negotiate lower rent amid skyrocketing inflation and rising costs

NEW YORK — With rising costs and inflation impacting everything from food to gas, it's no surprise that home prices for buyers and renters are also up. Housing prices have soared, especially for renters. According to an analysis from Realtor.com, median rents spiked upward by approximately 20% year-over-year in January, and it's not just large cities that are being affected.
HOUSE RENT
KSLA

Louisiana has 1 billionaire; see who they are

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
LOUISIANA STATE
KEYT

German retirees to get hefty pension increase in July

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says retirees will get a hefty pension increase this year, a result largely of higher wages in Europe’s biggest economy as inflation has climbed sharply. The Labor Ministry said Tuesday that pensions will increase by 5.35% in the former West Germany on July 1 and by 6.12% in the formerly communist east. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said that, “because we managed in Germany to keep the labor market stable in the (coronavirus) crisis,” the financing of the pension system is in good shape and the big increase is possible.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
BBC

House price squeeze: 'I bid dozens of times but lost'

As home prices in the US surge at record rates, the American Dream is moving out of reach. Ethan Carpe put in more than two dozen offers on homes after starting his house hunt in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. But as competition heated up, prices in the sprawling desert city jumped 14% in 2020 and then another 32% last year, finally pushing him out of the market.
REAL ESTATE
WNYT

COVID booster shots now available for eligible New Yorkers

Albany County is offering the second COVID booster shot at the Albany County Health Department starting on Thursday. This comes shortly after the state announced new eligibility for that second booster dose. Those eligible are adults 50 or older, as well as those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Partial Prohibition? 1 in 5 Marylanders would support stricter alcohol sale laws

In the past, drinking was an activity typically associated with establishments like bars, restaurants, nightclubs, the local liquor store, and, during Prohibition times, hidden speakeasies that were meant to be difficult to detect. Nowadays, however, alcohol is available to consume in places where one might least expect it… like the supermarket: in Washington, there’s a […] The post Partial Prohibition? 1 in 5 Marylanders would support stricter alcohol sale laws appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WNYT

Local menswear business expanding, coming out of pandemic stronger than before

The tuxedo rental and menswear industry was hit during the pandemic with the cancellations of proms and weddings and the lack of people dressing for the office. Justin Wilock, a Saratoga Springs native and Siena College graduate, had plans to expand before March of 2020 and he is now following through on them, moving into a new, larger shop in Clifton Park.
WNYT

Gas tax cut, child care boost, bail in pending NY budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will devote billions of dollars to help families pay for child care, boost health care worker wages and temporarily cut state gasoline taxes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday as she announced a “conceptual” agreement with legislators on a $220 billion state budget.
NFL
Salon

Biden allocates $3 billion for low-income families to retrofit homes

Low-income families will be able to lower their utility bills with $3.16 billion in funding for home retrofits made available by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The move will also help the U.S. reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The funding, approved as part of the infrastructure bill that Congress passed last...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy