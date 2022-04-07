ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alcon partners with actress Kate Walsh on US launch of Systane dry eye drops

By Alex Delaney-Gesing, Senior Editor
optometrytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe partnership is in support of the company's latest dry eye relief campaign and part of the launch for its leading global artificial tear drop brand. Alcon is partnering with actress Kate Walsh as part of the launch for its Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops for the treatment of dry...

www.optometrytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Walsh
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin shares reaction to father Alec having seventh baby with wife Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin has candidly shared her thoughts regarding the news that her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.Ireland, 26, addressed the pregnancy news, and those who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her father and his family in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Thursday, in which she revealed that she gets “countless messages” from people about the actor.“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is...
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

6 Skin-Tightening Treatments That Actually Work, According to Derms

When you notice your skin is not as firm as it used to be, it can be a bit concerning. And then you start to google, "How to deal with saggy skin," and you'll most likely get a lot of interesting search results for invasive and expensive procedures, or miracle tools or creams that promise to firm your skin right up for the low, low price of $19.99. It's a rabbit hole, for sure.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcon#Dry Eye#Eye Care#Eye Drops#Systane
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KRQE News 13

Best serum for acne scars

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If persistent pimples weren’t annoying enough, the scars they leave behind can be immensely frustrating. For people of all ages, getting rid of those acne scars can boost confidence and create more comfort in their skin. However, clearing acne scars is easier said than done, and finding a serum that can do the job without causing further damage can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Clearstem CellRenew Serum can reduce acne scars, inflammation and fine lines in as little as a week while increasing collagen production.
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

At AAN, Janssen Shows IgG Levels are Effective Biomarker for gMG Treatments

Data from Janssen’s Phase II study of nipocalimab for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) shows that serum IgG levels can be used as a supportive biomarker to help manage this disease. Consequently, rather than waiting months to determine whether a therapy for this rare, hard-to-treat neuromuscular disorder is effective, physicians can use the biomarker in conjunction with the clinical examination to make that determination within a few weeks.
SCIENCE
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of This is Us and their real partners

This is Us has been a smash-hit with audiences since it first aired in 2016. The NBC show tells the story of the Pearson family over several generations and has made household names out of its incredible cast. But what do you know about their lives away from the cameras?...
TV SERIES
optometrytimes.com

Visus Therapeutics launches phase 3 trials for presbyopia eye drop

The latest launches of BRIO-I and BRIO-II follow promising topline data from the phase 2 VIVD clinical study evaluating Brimochol PF. Visus Therapeutics has begun the first of two pivotal phase 3 trials for its lead product, Brimochol PF, a preservative-free topical ophthalmic solution for the treatment of presbyopia, the company announced Tuesday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
charlottenews.net

Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Partners with European CBD Market Leader, Chanelle McCoy Health for US Launch

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), (the 'Company'), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD and cannabinoid company, announces a new commercial partnership with Chanelle McCoy Health ('CMH'), a premium CBD pharmaceutical company, based out of the UK and Ireland. Since Chanelle McCoy Health launched its own CBD brand Pureis®, it has taken the UK market by storm. This exciting new partnership with Panacea has the potential to provide the U.S. market with access to a safer, higher quality, and more efficacious portfolio of certified CBD products that are backed by clinical studies. Chanelle McCoy Health's dominant brand, supported by governmental authorities including the European Food Safety Authorities ('EFSA'), is differentiated as the first pioneering CBD food supplement backed by formal safety and efficacy clinical studies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy