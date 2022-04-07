Alcon partners with actress Kate Walsh on US launch of Systane dry eye drops

Ireland Baldwin has candidly shared her thoughts regarding the news that her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.Ireland, 26, addressed the pregnancy news, and those who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her father and his family in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Thursday, in which she revealed that she gets “countless messages” from people about the actor.“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO