The Buffalo Sabres will head down south to Florida to take on the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Sabres head into this game with the mindset of playing for the momentum into the next season. They’re well outside of playoff contention, but they refuse to go down without a fight. The Lightning come into this game on a rare four-game losing streak and have even fallen down to the first wild card position in the East. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Lightning prediction and pick.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO