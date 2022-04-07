ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

By Melissa Quinn
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llZfl_0f2NlZx200

Washington — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a spokesman for the California Democrat said.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, tweeted that she is currently asymptomatic. The speaker is fully vaccinated and received her booster shot.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Hammill said in a pair of tweets. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly."

Pelosi was at the White House for two events on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, she attended an event on the Affordable Care Act with former President Barack Obama, members of Mr. Biden's Cabinet and other lawmakers. Then, on Wednesday, she joined Mr. Biden on stage for the signing of the Postal Service Reform Act. Obama, who is fully vaccinated and received his booster, had COVID-19 last month.

The White House said Mr. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will continue to be tested regularly. He is not considered a close contact of Pelosi under the CDC's definition. The two had "brief interactions" over the last two days, according to the White House, and Mr. Biden "wishes Speaker Pelosi a speedy recovery."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3ZAA_0f2NlZx200
President Biden signs the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pelosi was scheduled to lead a congressional delegation to Asia during Congress's two-week recess, which is set to begin Friday. But Hamill said the trip will be postponed.

She is the latest high-profile Washington figure to test positive for the virus this week, joining Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, among others. The two Cabinet members, as well as Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas, who also contracted COVID-19 this week, attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington on Saturday.

Pelosi did not attend the gathering, according to The Washington Post .

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Joaquin Castro
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speaker Pelosi#Covid#House Speaker#Cdc#Democrat#Cabinet#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Biden news – live: Pelosi Covid-positive hours after president event as Ketanji Brown Jackson to be confirmed

Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is expected to be confirmed today by a vote on the Senate floor. Having garnered the support of three Republican senators – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney – she is also expected to have the support of all 50 Democrats, setting her up to become the court’s first Black woman justice.The vote comes after a seven-week nomination process that saw her heavily criticised by Republicans who focused on her supposed record of leniency towards sexual offenders who targeted children. That criticism was in turn widely rejected as a distortion...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy