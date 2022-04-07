Funny Gallery: 30 Creative and Hilarious White Lies Our Parents Told Us
It's pretty safe to say that most of our parents lied every now and again to us, whether to be funny, to get us to behave or explain something...kfmx.com
It's pretty safe to say that most of our parents lied every now and again to us, whether to be funny, to get us to behave or explain something...kfmx.com
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0