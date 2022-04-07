ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Lens feature adds text to make online shopping more specific

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Google is adding a feature to its Lens tool that allows customers to add text to an image search Google

Google introduced an enhancement to its Lens tool on Thursday that will help shoppers navigate the vast options across the internet and get very specific about what they’re looking to buy.

The enhancement adds text to an image search. So if a shopper has a picture of a green sweater that they’re interested in, but would prefer it in white, the search can be tweaked using words to display the options in the desired color.

