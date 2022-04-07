‘John Conlee’ And ‘The T Town 5′ Highlight A Great Weekend Of Live Music In Texarkana

The beauty of the Spring season is in full display with thousands of tulips in full bloom at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, Arkansas. That's right, you don't have to go to Holland to see over 150,000 Dutch Tulips in every color imaginable in this park-like setting. You will totally be immersed as you stroll over stone bridges, winding trails, and see dazzling waterfalls at Garvan Woodland Gardens. This weekend is the peak season for viewing the Tulip Extravaganza that even musician, Tiny Tim would love to go tiptoeing through the tulips. However, tulips will not be the only thing you will see this weekend, there are other colorful varieties of flowers that are springing to life as well. Daffodils, hyacinths, azaleas, and more. Most flowers bloom around this time of the month into late April depending on weather conditions.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO