The 10 Heaviest Bands to Play on Late Night TV Shows

TikTok has become a sort of chaos agent for the music business. At this point, any random-ass song can suddenly catch fire on the social network — often among kids who don’t know anything about the act beyond the one song. Something like that is currently happening with Vundabar, the Massachusetts indie rock trio that’s been around for a decade. Vundabar have blown up on TikTok in the kind of way that you can’t manufacture or predict, and that phenomenon has led the band to their first-ever late-night booking. Last night, they played Seth Meyers.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO