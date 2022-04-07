ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the most popular craft breweries in the US: report

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – Did you crack open a cold one last year? There’s a decent chance that, if you did, it was one from a small, independent craft brewer.

Last year alone, those craft brewers produced nearly 25 million barrels of beer, according to a new report from the Brewers Association , the trade association that represents small and independent craft brewers in the U.S.

“Craft brewer sales rebounded in 2021, lifted by the return of draught and at-the-brewery traffic,” said Bart Watson, chief economist, Brewers Association. “However, the mixed performance across business models and geographies — as well as production levels that still lag 2019 — suggest that many breweries remain in recovery mode. Add in continuing supply chain and pricing challenges, and 2022 will be a critical year for many brewers.”

Last year also saw a record number of craft breweries operating at 9,118.

The Brewers Association released a list of the 50 craft breweries, as well as the overall brewing companies in the U.S., that recorded the greatest beer sales volume.

D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc., based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, landed in the top spot for the best-selling craft breweries. The company, the oldest operating in the U.S., is well-known for its Yuengling Lager and even offers a Hershey’s Chocolate Porter in the fall.

Coming in second was the Boston Beer Co. with locations in Boston and Milton, Delaware. If you’re a beer drinker, you’ve likely heard of their brands Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head. The company is also responsible for Truly Hard Seltzer and Angry Orchard Hard Cider.

Breweries with locations in California occupied the majority of the top ten most popular breweries, including Sierra Nevada Brewing, Duvel Moortgat, Gambrinus, and Stone Brewing.

Here are the top 10 craft breweries of 2021:

  1. D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. (Pottsville, PA)
  2. Boston Beer Co., Boston (Boston and Milton, DE)
  3. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (Chico, CA)
  4. Duvel Moortgat USA (Paso Robles, CA; Kansas City, MO; Cooperstown, NY)
  5. Gambrinus (Berkeley, CA and Shiner, TX)
  6. Bell’s Brewery, Inc. (Comstock, MI)
  7. CANarchy (Longmont, CO; Tampa, FL; Salt Lake City; Dallas)
  8. Artisanal Brewing Ventures (Downington, PA; Lakewood, NY; Brooklyn)
  9. Stone Brewing (Escondido, CA)
  10. SweetWater Brewing Co. (Atlanta)

With 10 craft breweries on the list, California had the greatest presence of any state on the top 50 list. New York was closest behind with four. Multiple other states – Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin – each had three.

Below are the other top-selling craft breweries, courtesy of the Brewers Association :

Company Location
Deschutes Brewery Bend, OR
New Glarus Brewing Co New Glarus, WI
Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn, NY
Matt Brewing Co Utica, NY
Gordon Biersch Brewing Co San Jose, CA
Abita Brewing Co Covington, LA
Minhas Craft Brewery Monroe, WI
Stevens Point Brewery Stevens Point, WI
Great Lakes Brewing Company Cleveland, OH
Odell Brewing Co Fort Collins, CO
Harpoon Brewery Boston, MA
Summit Brewing Co Saint Paul, MN
Allagash Brewing Company Portland, ME
Troegs Brewing Co Hershey, PA
Georgetown Brewing Co Seattle, WA
Three Floyds Brewing Munster, IN
Athletic Brewing Company Stratford, CT
Rhinegeist Brewery Cincinnati, OH
Kona Brewing Co Kailua-Kona, HI
August Schell Brewing Company New Ulm, MN
Alaskan Brewing Co Juneau, AK
Narragansett Brewing Co Pawtucket, RI
Rogue Ales Brewery Newport, OR
Kings & Convicts Brewing/Ballast Point San Diego, CA
Flying Dog Brewery Frederick, MD
Long Trail Brewing Co Bridgewater Corners, VT
Lost Coast Brewery Eureka, CA
Revolution Brewing Chicago
Surly Brewing Company Minneapolis, MN
Ninkasi Brewing Co Eugene, OR
Creature Comforts Brewing Co Athens, GA
21st Amendment Brewery Bay Area, CA
Maui Brewing Co Kihei, HI
Saint Arnold Brewing Co Houston, TX
Scofflaw Brewing Co Atlanta, GA
Shipyard Brewing Co Portland, ME
Left Hand Brewing Company Longmont, CO
Modern Times Drinks San Diego, CA
Fiddlehead Brewing Shelburne, VT
North Coast Brewing Co Inc Fort Bragg, CA

While larger brewing companies like Anheuser-Busch, Molson Coors, and Heineken reported the most sales in 2021, three of the top craft brewers ranked among the top 10 overall. D.G. Yuengling and Son, ranked 7th overall, edging out FIFCO USA , the parent company of Labatt Blue, Genesee Brewing Company, Seagram’s Escapes, and other brands.

In total, 40 craft breweries were among the top 50 selling companies of 2021.

A full list of the top overall brewing companies of 2021 can be found here .

