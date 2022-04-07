Kourtney Kardashian & Jimmy Kimmel Got Into It Over Her 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kinda-sorta-but-not-really got married in Las Vegas after the Grammys, and the details caused a bit of tension when Jimmy Kimmel brought it up on his show.

It all started with reports that Kardashian and Barker had tied the knot with an Elvis impersonator as their officiant early Monday. She confirmed that she "got married" by posting some sweet snaps of the Las Vegas nuptials on her Instagram Wednesday, although she also noted that it was a "practice" and they didn't sign a marriage license.

Kourtney joined the rest of the Kardashians for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, and Kimmel did his best to clear up some questions around her "marriage," which wouldn't be legal without a licence.

"Kourtney, I think you're the Kardashian of the week this week because you went ahead and got fake married," said Kimmel during the show.

Kourtney jumped to her and her new husband's defence and argued back. "Well, It's not called fake married," she said.

"It is called that," Kimmel replied.

"There was no possibility to get a marriage licence at that hour," Kourtney said. "It was 2 a.m., and they were like "It opens at 8 o'clock."

Kim jumped in to give her perspective on the incident and recalled her first marriage to Damon Thomas, which was also done at a Las Vegas chapel after the duo eloped in 2000 when Kim was only 19.

"I feel like when I did it, it was at like three in the morning," chimed in Kim.

"So you wanted to get married for real, but you were unable to get married for real. Well, that's a twist," Kimmel said to Kourtney.

"Well, we just did it anyway," Kourtney replied. "It's what's in the heart."

Kimmel asked the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner clan if they were aware of the wedding, and it turned out Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian were the only two who knew about it.

"I was on FaceTime," Khloe confirmed.

"I was sleeping," Kim said, before adding that she found out via text.

"She put it in the group chat. Like, oh hey guys, by the way, I got married last night. I woke up to like a million texts," said Kim.

We can't wait to see exactly how it all went down when The Kardashians series launches later this month.