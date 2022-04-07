ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kourtney Kardashian & Jimmy Kimmel Got Into It Over Her 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llqge_0f2N2kLf00

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kinda-sorta-but-not-really got married in Las Vegas after the Grammys, and the details caused a bit of tension when Jimmy Kimmel brought it up on his show.

It all started with reports that Kardashian and Barker had tied the knot with an Elvis impersonator as their officiant early Monday. She confirmed that she "got married" by posting some sweet snaps of the Las Vegas nuptials on her Instagram Wednesday, although she also noted that it was a "practice" and they didn't sign a marriage license.

Kourtney joined the rest of the Kardashians for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, and Kimmel did his best to clear up some questions around her "marriage," which wouldn't be legal without a licence.

"Kourtney, I think you're the Kardashian of the week this week because you went ahead and got fake married," said Kimmel during the show.

Kourtney jumped to her and her new husband's defence and argued back. "Well, It's not called fake married," she said.

"It is called that," Kimmel replied.

"There was no possibility to get a marriage licence at that hour," Kourtney said. "It was 2 a.m., and they were like "It opens at 8 o'clock."

Kim jumped in to give her perspective on the incident and recalled her first marriage to Damon Thomas, which was also done at a Las Vegas chapel after the duo eloped in 2000 when Kim was only 19.

"I feel like when I did it, it was at like three in the morning," chimed in Kim.

"So you wanted to get married for real, but you were unable to get married for real. Well, that's a twist," Kimmel said to Kourtney.

"Well, we just did it anyway," Kourtney replied. "It's what's in the heart."

Kimmel asked the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner clan if they were aware of the wedding, and it turned out Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian were the only two who knew about it.

"I was on FaceTime," Khloe confirmed.

"I was sleeping," Kim said, before adding that she found out via text.

"She put it in the group chat. Like, oh hey guys, by the way, I got married last night. I woke up to like a million texts," said Kim.

We can't wait to see exactly how it all went down when The Kardashians series launches later this month.

Comments / 177

Georgia Ross
2d ago

God these two are thirsty.....Look 👀👀 at meeeee! The constant pda at their age is a bit much. Yes, we know that you're sleeping together......

Reply(3)
87
VeraJean Brace
2d ago

The women in this family are not anything of what I would want my daughter or granddaughters to be like.They best be careful, karma is close to all of us. God is karma. They have given us something to laugh at though. Just by being the World's best fake human beings.

Reply(2)
68
Patrina Jasso
2d ago

can him take that hair off? also stop wearing bandoe tops at 42?. Kourtney ur implants we see u went up a few sizes and u ware a bra don't u have an 8 year old daughter? o that's right all the grandkids see all their aunts run around like this.

Reply
37
Related
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Sings ‘Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ In Epic New Video: Watch

North West and her friend transformed into all of the characters from ‘Encanto’ and gave an in-car performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’. Kim Kardashian posted proof that her 8-year-old daughter North West may have a future in show business! She and her friend Ryan Romulus dramatically reenacted Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The duo performed nearly the whole number with choreography and tons of energy. North took Pepa’s part while North sang as Felix and then as the song went on, the two switched off on parts. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kardashian, 41, captioned.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip

Carrie Underwood enjoys posting family updates on her social media but rarely tends to upload pictures of her two sons. The country star shared a glimpse of what looked like her younger son, two-year-old Jacob, running on the beach while in his swim shorts in a breathtaking photograph shared on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Tries Selling Her Yeezy Shoes Amid Nasty Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage License#Marriages#Elvis
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy