Chicago, IL

Is This Teenage Gorilla Spending Too Much Time Looking at Cell Phones?

foreveraltoona.com
 3 days ago

One of the biggest challenges for parents with teenagers is monitoring and limiting SCREEN TIME. And it’s hard because kids are looking at their devices ALL the time. And now, a zoo is having the exact same problem...

IN THIS ARTICLE
