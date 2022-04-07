Is This Teenage Gorilla Spending Too Much Time Looking at Cell Phones?

I love my new cell phone, but it took 15 days to resolve a SIM card issue. It was like customer service reps didn’t know much about new phones released. The only thing I can surmise is there are bugs in Sim cards. I have now memorized every cell phone representative script there is and that’s a shame. After this experience, I want a landline, again. My story should prompt you to write down phone numbers in case you lose your contacts. Also, what if we have 4 days of outages and towers are down, what do we do? Can we trust that our information in the cloud isn’t being stolen or erased by cybercriminals? Sometimes I want to call them when I forget my passwords. Okay, back to SIM cards. SIMs are computer chips holding information and allowing us to connect with our network.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 DAYS AGO