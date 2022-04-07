ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop Music Is Orchid's Religion

By Justin Moran
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt takes a rare performer to keep your attention for three minutes straight in only one take. For Orchid’s new music video, “Like Thunder” the Glasgow-born and London-based artist submerges herself into a tropical swimming pool and stays there for the duration of the track — splashing around in clothes, her...

American Songwriter

Lady Gaga’s 14 Best Quotes: “Pop Music Will Never Be Low Brow”

As cliché as it may sound, we’re still gaga over Gaga. Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, first found stardom when she released her debut album The Fame in 2008 which includes the songs “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.” With the momentum of this first record, Gaga went on to release four more solo albums and two collaborative albums with jazz singer Tony Bennett. And along the way, her fan base exploded.
SZA’s Sophomore Album Is on the Way

SZA had a big night last night — beyond winning her first Grammy for "Kiss Me More," and wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier 2006 Archive dress with crutches and... stilettos, the singer also announced the completion of her second album. When the time came, SZA gracefully hobbled on stage...
Bishop Briggs Is Reborn

Story by Sandra Song / Photography by Brian Ziff / Styling by Monica Murillo / Hair by Natalie Castillo / Makeup by Rya Ramirez. In astrology, the sign of Scorpio contains a dual meaning. On one hand, scorpions are considered a harbinger of death, sex and transformation; a sting powerful enough to kill a human being within minutes and a mating ritual that results in the male’s death but the beginning of a new generation. At same time, the scorpion is also a devoted and protective mother, which makes them influential symbols of female power, maternal love and rebirth, meaning a pregnant Bishop Briggs and I immediately start talking about her star sign, the baby’s due date and, of course, the giant scorpion tattoo covering her entire left shin.
The Independent

Noteworthy musical news: Boston Pops spring season returns

The music is back.For the first time since the pandemic began, the Boston Pops is holding a spring season with live performances, the orchestra announced Thursday.“The musicians of the Boston Pops Orchestra join me in expressing our sheer joy in presenting the upcoming Spring Pops season and welcoming back a live audience at Symphony Hall in 2022,” conductor Keith Lockhart said in a statement.Reviving in-person concerts will return “the power and meaning of the live concert experience,” he said.It's the Pops' first spring season since 2019, rekindling a tradition that dates to 1885.This spring's lineup will pay tribute to Pops conductor laureate John Williams, who turned 90 last month, including performances of Williams' theme for the 1980 classic, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”It opens on May 19 with works by composer Alan Menken, best known for “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.” In June, concerts will highlight the music of jazz legend Duke Ellington, and the season will close with a night devoted to gospel.Live performances were canceled for 2020 and most of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, though the Pops ventured briefly back to Symphony Hall in December for a holiday concert series.
S.G. Goodman Is Ready to Feel the Love in Her New Video

S.G. Goodman is ready to feel the love on "All My Love Is Coming Back to Me." With influences ranging from garage rock to post-punk to Appalachian folk, the Kentucky-raised indie rocker has drawn plenty of critical attention for her gripping songwriting that is as contemplative as it is captivating. While she's known for her pensive compositions featuring poignant lyrics about trauma, politics and queerness, "All My Love Is Coming Back to Me" is a hopeful, starry-eyed song about embracing love. And needless to say, it's a far cry from Goodman's typical meditations on heartbreak and loss, which some could view as an optimistic reorientation of her usual ruminations on the impact of love.
WABE

'Orchid Daze' exhibit features sculptures inspired by Alvin Ailey's dance 'Revelations'

Robert Battle was a teenage boy when he saw the Alvin Ailey dancers perform their signature work, “Revelations,” which inspired him to become a professional dancer. Now, he’s celebrating 10 years as Ailey’s artistic director. The award-winning artist and sculptor Kristine Mays was so inspired by the Ailey dance troupe she created a series of figures titled “Rich Soil.” Her metal wire sculptures are on display now at the Atlanta Botanical Garden as part of their “Orchid Daze” exhibition. Mays joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with Mary Pat Matheson, president and CEO of the Atlanta Botanical Garden, to talk about the dancer-like expressions of Mays’ artwork among the orchids.
papermag.com

Let Alexander 23 Be Your Emotional Translator

When Alexander Glantz, known by stage name Alexander 23, got the call that John Mayer wanted him to open for the Hall of Famer's recent SOB Rock Tour, he thought it was a joke. "I was like, 'this isn't funny, this is not a funny joke. I'm not laughing at all.' Then, once I realized he was serious, I just couldn't believe it."
papermag.com

Backstage With Tate McRae on Tour

After teasing her millions of fans on TikTok for months, Tate McRae has finally announced the release date and title of her major label debut, i used to think i could fly, out May 27 off RCA Records. The 18-year-old Calgary native has already released several songs from the LP — ”feel like shit” and “she’s all i wanna be” — establishing the singer as a rising voice for her generation.
papermag.com

Coachella Finds Replacement for Ye

Roughly 48 hours after Kanye West made the 11th hour decision to withdraw from his headlining spot at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, organizers have found not one but two artists to take the stage in his stead. Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are set to share the third headlining slot on Sunday, April 17 and 24.
papermag.com

Jack Harlow's Viral 'First Class' Is Now Streaming

Update 4/8/22: It was already a hit before it dropped on streaming platforms, but now that more than 20-second snippets are available, Harlow’s "First Class" is worth all the hype. Besides being the trendiest thing on TikTok right now, his lyrics also cover some of the most popular topics off the app like Angus "Cloud (nine)" and gets wise about drinking pineapple juice. It’s Fergie, we know, but it’s also straight up Jack Harlow proving why he’s first class. Stream "First Class," out now, and see for yourself. —Camille Bavera.
papermag.com

Violet Skies Won't 'Settle'

Violet Skies wrote her urgent, new single in the midst of an “existential crisis.”. The result is “Settle,” co-written and co-produced by Skies and UK duo The Nocturns. “There’s still snow in California and Paris is on fire,” she begins on the intimate ballad, repeating that “the world is upside down.” Earlier this week, she described the release on Instagram as a “risk,” veering away from the “v v v pop” sounds of earlier singles like "The Internet."
papermag.com

Olivia Rodrigo Already Broke One of Her Grammys

Perhaps dropping and breaking a Grammy is a rite of passage for music’s elite. Taylor Swift dropped and broke one of her Grammys in 2010. Adele dropped and broke one of her Grammys in 2017. And now Olivia Rodrigo can add her name to the list: the “Drivers License” singer dropped and broke one of her three Grammys at last night’s show.
papermag.com

Camila Cabello Served High Fashion Looks for 'Familia' TikTok Concert

Camila Cabello debuted her third studio album, Familia, via a TikTok live stream on Thursday night — and she did so wearing a familia of major designers. High fashion met high tech during the immersive digital concert, which combined XR technology with real sets to create graphic backdrops inspired by Cabello’s Latinx heritage and love of Alice in Wonderland. As the Grammy-nominated singer moved through each room, performing new songs from her third studio album for the first time, her wardrobe shifted through a rotation of high-end designers, with Mugler, Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera, and Ronald van der Kemp making appearances.
papermag.com

MSCHF and The Weeknd Collaborate on Razor Sharp Release

Hot on the heels of the news that he's set to co-headline this year's Coachella alongside Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd is back with an unconventional new collab that that might be the artist's edgiest release to date. While the teaser trailer and promotional imagery show the product being used...
papermag.com

Tinashe, John Legend Celebrate the Grammys With Grey Goose

Jon Batiste may have taken home the Grammys’ biggest award with Album of the Year for 2021’s We Are, but the unspoken winner keeping everyone in good spirits throughout the night — and action-packed Las Vegas weekend — was the liquor (in the form of a strong espresso martini for attendees who party hopped the night prior). Paris Hilton’s bedazzled flask purse set the tone for an exciting evening of accolades and Grey Goose kept the drinks flowing as this year’s official sponsor.
papermag.com

Camila Cabello Calls Out Paparazzi Culture

Camila Cabello is tired of constantly being photographed by paparazzi, especially because it makes her feel self-conscious. In a new post on Instagram on Sunday, the “Havana” singer said that being photographed in swimwear especially makes her feel “super-vulnerable and unprepared.”. In Cabello’s long Instagram post, she...
papermag.com

Lenny Kravitz's Grammys Boots Were Made for Rock 'n' Roll

As someone who's kept up his rock star-glam image for decades, Lenny Kravitz knows exactly what he wants when it comes to his wardrobe. And at the Grammys last Sunday, no detail was left spared including his choice of shoes. For the red carpet, Kravitz wore custom knee-high leather heeled...
