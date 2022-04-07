ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

‘John Conlee’ And ‘The T Town 5′ Highlight A Great Weekend Of Live Music In Texarkana

By Wes
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country star "John Conlee" and local favorites "The T Town 5 Band" are just some of the great live music this weekend in Texarkana. Crossties will have country superstar "John Conlee" Friday night in downtown Texarkana. Lane Bricker will be the...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Twilight Tour and Maintenance Workshop April 2

There are dozens of historic cemeteries in Texarkana that date back to the city’s first years, the Texarkana Museum System is offering a hands-on Cemetery Maintenance Workshop and Living History Tour on April 2. The purpose of these workshops is to bring awareness to these historic burial grounds in...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Eagle 106.3

Who Will Win ‘Pitch It Texarkana’? Find out Thursday

It's almost time to find out about all the great ideas coming to Pitch It Texarkana this Thursday night and see who the judges decide is worthy of the grand prize of $5,000. Pitch It Texarkana is an entrepreneurial competition where we will see residents of Texarkana 'pitch' their idea to a panel of judges just like Shark Tank.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Two Free Easter Egg Hunts This Weekend April 9 & 10 in Texarkana

Easter is on its way, Sunday, April 17. But the Easter fun for the kiddos starts up this weekend in Texarkana. Every child loves grabbing their Easter basket and looking for all those colorful Easter eggs. Parents and grandparents always get a kick out of watching the kids run around frantically hunting for Easter eggs. The ones that are so much fun to watch are the littlest hunters, especially on their very first Easter Egg Hunt when they discover there is candy in those eggs!
TEXARKANA, TX
thebrag.com

Great Southern Nights: 5 gig highlights

Great Southern Nights, one of NSW’s finest music festivals, is back to amp up the state’s live music scene. The three-week program kicked off last Friday, March 18th, and runs until Sunday, April 10th, at venues across NSW, with almost half of them in regional areas. “Great Southern...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Conlee
Eagle 106.3

Eerie Glimpse Inside Texarkana’s Abandoned McCartney Hotel

You can't help but notice it when your downtown Hotel McCartney is the tallest building in Texarkana and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The now-abandoned 10-story building still stands as mostly a shell of Texarkana's past. Back in its glory days the prestigious McCartney hotel was built in 1929 and was named after W.A. McCartney, Sr. a prominent Texarkana citizen.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Take A Stroll Through History at State Line Cemetery Saturday

Texarkana has a rich history and with the weather getting warmer now is the perfect time to check out a Twilight Tour with the Texarkana Museum System. The Twilight Tours are back and they are not only fun but extremely informative about the history and the influential people that lived long ago in Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

New Wing Stop Location Now Open in Wake Village

The wait is over! Texarkana has a new Wing Stop location out in the Wake Village area located on 7th Street in the old Kmart shopping plaza. This will mark the third Texarkana location for Doug Sloan, owner of Wing Stop. Sloan also owns a Wing Stop in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
Eagle 106.3

The Popular ‘Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival’ Coming in May

Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival is back again this year. Get ready to enjoy a glass of wine or two plus great food and of course, live entertainment. I love this event. Not only is it fun but it's also for a wonderful cause that is dear to my heart The Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area. This event features wonderful wines from all over the great state of Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Alex And#Crossties#Icehouse#Magic Brewing Redbone
Eagle 106.3

Runnin’ WJ Ranch Big Bass Roundup May 6-7, Texarkana

1st - $5,000. There will be two BONUS hours but you must buy a T-shirt to qualify for the bonus hours. For more information on the Runnin' WJ Ranch Big Bass Roundup May 6-7, please contact Brittany Rogers at 903-748-3411 or brittany@runninwjranch.org. You can also follow their Facebook page for...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Seafood
Eagle 106.3

Tip Toe Through The Tulips in Hot Springs, Arkansas This Weekend

The beauty of the Spring season is in full display with thousands of tulips in full bloom at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, Arkansas. That's right, you don't have to go to Holland to see over 150,000 Dutch Tulips in every color imaginable in this park-like setting. You will totally be immersed as you stroll over stone bridges, winding trails, and see dazzling waterfalls at Garvan Woodland Gardens. This weekend is the peak season for viewing the Tulip Extravaganza that even musician, Tiny Tim would love to go tiptoeing through the tulips. However, tulips will not be the only thing you will see this weekend, there are other colorful varieties of flowers that are springing to life as well. Daffodils, hyacinths, azaleas, and more. Most flowers bloom around this time of the month into late April depending on weather conditions.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Eagle 106.3

The Oak Ridge Boys Are Coming Back to the Ark-La-Tex in April

When you need a little Oom-Pappa-Mow-Mow in your life, there's only one group to call... The Oak Ridge Boys are coming back to the Ark-La-Tex at the end of this month. The iconic song "Elvira" turned 40 years old in 2021, the group that made it famous is a couple of years older than that but they're still going strong.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas Tonight

The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas tonight in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Snuggle vases!. This is an opportunity for you to build and...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy