Tompkins Robotics introduced the new tSort3D, designed to greatly multiply the destination density and volume of the sortation process. "tSort3D can handle the widest range of products compared to other automated sortation solutions on the market," says Tompkins Robotics president and CEO, Mike Futch. "The tSort3D uses a tray as the carrier, while other solutions use a cross belt. Tompkins Robotics unique tray design ensures that round, cylindrical, and oddly shaped items are compatible with our system."

SOFTWARE ・ 17 DAYS AGO