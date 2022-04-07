Lawn Mowers at Ace Hardware: free assembly and delivery over $399 for members

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
The cost of gas has climbed to record highs. But now, members of BJ’s Wholesale Club can cut the cost of filling up at a BJ’s gas station. Members who spend $100 on either a pickup order or an in-club purchase are eligible for a discount of 50 cents per gallon. Even better, if you use your My BJ’s Perks Credit Card, you will save an extra 10 cents per gallon.
SHAVERTOWN — Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity’s Markets and Ace Hardware stores, Wednesday announced that the company will open its fourth Ace Hardware store in the former Thomas’ Food Market in June. Fasula said he expects to hire 25 full- and part-time employees and management positions as...
As the weather warmed up and the snow melted, some Erie residents began to get their lawn mowers ready for spring. Staff from one local power equipment store said many community members began to get their lawn mowers out of their sheds and looked for places to fix them. The sales manager for Gerlach’s said […]
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Whether your yard is your pride and joy, or you simply don’t want to be the house on the block that brings down everyone’s property value, a great-looking lawn starts at the bottom. Literally. Fertilizer is paramount to keeping your lawn healthy but spreading fertilizer can be cumbersome and physically grueling. That is unless you have a fertilizer spreader.
A fertilizer spreader can be used on several types of lawns, including new lawns that...
Renovations to the former Ace Hardware building on the corner of Imperial Oaks Boulevard and Rayford Road were completed Feb. 18. According to DSO Construction owner Daniel Otwell, the project included work on the roof and canopies. The building will become a retail center.
Save on mechanics carts, floor jacks, drills, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools Tips Pictured is the Pittsburgh Cushion Grip Screwdriver Set for $4.99 ($3 off) Shipping adds a flat $6.99. (Larger items may incur extra fees.)
Two of America’s favorite retailers are helping to take the sting out of today’s rising prices by offering free gift cards with certain purchases right now. Buy $50 in select household essentials at Target this week, and you will get a free $15 Target gift card. Stop by...
For years, people groused about low pay at Walmart. But now, you can make up to $110,000 as a starting employee when you drive one of the retailer’s trucks. Walmart announced Thursday that those who join the Walmart Private Fleet can make that much money during their first year. And after that, you can make even more, depending on factors such as location and how long you have been with the company.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. If you’re trying to create a new look in your bedroom or living spaces, you don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on new furniture or a remodel. With a little bit of imagination and some effort, you can decorate a house on a tight budget by repurposing what you already own and making smart purchases that make a big impact for a small amount of money. If you’re crafty or willing to tackle a few easy DIY home projects, you’ve got even more options for low-cost home decor.
Comments / 0