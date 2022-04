Janice Pettyjohn is the first woman hired for a full-time football position at Howard University. The almost 23-year-old South Jersey native is applying her lifelong experience managing sports teams to lead the football team at one of the country’s most popular HBCUs. Her role comes one year after Pettyjohn graduated from Howard’s Sports Medicine Residency program with a minor in sociology.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO