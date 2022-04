(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another harbinger of spring is on the horizon. The trout season opens on April 2. But first, the youngest anglers will have an early chance at the fish beginning at 8 a.m. on March 26 with the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day. “Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is a really special, fun […]

FAIRVIEW, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO