Two house resolutions pass in Missouri

Since March 21, 2022, there were two house resolutions that passed in the Missouri House of Represenatives. There were no bills to pass both the House and Senate and be signed by Gov. Mike Parson (R). So far in the 2022 session, eight bills and resolutions have been passed. The following are the passed resolutions since March 21:

House Resolution 3268 allows the Missouri House of Representatives to hire any necessary staff for the interim period between the 2022 and 2023 sessions. The resolution was introduced by Rep. Jason Chipman (R) and was adopted on March 24 with a vote of 147-0.

House Resolution 3737 affirms support for Ukraine and calls for action to be taken to decrease U.S. dependency on Russian oil. The resolution was introduced by Rep. Nick Shroer (R) and adopted on March 30 with a vote of 93-42.

The Missouri General Assembly is the state legislature of Missouri. It is a bicameral legislature composed of a 34-member Senate and a 163-member House of Representatives. Senators are term limited to two four-year terms and representatives are limited to four two-year terms. The Missouri General Assembly is a part-time legislature. The 2022 session convened on Jan. 5 and will adjourn May 13.

Missouri is one of 23 Republican state government trifectas in the U.S. The Republican Party controls the office of governor and both chambers of the General Assembly. There is a 24-10 Republican majority in the Senate and a 108-49 majority in the House. The Republicans have a veto-proof supermajority in both chambers. In the event of a veto issued by Gov. Parson, the Republican majority is large enough to override the veto without any votes from members of the Democratic Party.

Upcoming dates in the Missouri General Assembly: