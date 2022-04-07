ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Two house resolutions pass in Missouri

By Maddie Sinclair Johnson
 3 days ago

Since March 21, 2022, there were two house resolutions that passed in the Missouri House of Represenatives. There were no bills to pass both the House and Senate and be signed by Gov. Mike Parson (R). So far in the 2022 session, eight bills and resolutions have been passed. The following are the passed resolutions since March 21:

House Resolution 3268 allows the Missouri House of Representatives to hire any necessary staff for the interim period between the 2022 and 2023 sessions. The resolution was introduced by Rep. Jason Chipman (R) and was adopted on March 24 with a vote of 147-0.

House Resolution 3737 affirms support for Ukraine and calls for action to be taken to decrease U.S. dependency on Russian oil. The resolution was introduced by Rep. Nick Shroer (R) and adopted on March 30 with a vote of 93-42.

The Missouri General Assembly is the state legislature of Missouri. It is a bicameral legislature composed of a 34-member Senate and a 163-member House of Representatives. Senators are term limited to two four-year terms and representatives are limited to four two-year terms. The Missouri General Assembly is a part-time legislature. The 2022 session convened on Jan. 5 and will adjourn May 13.

Missouri is one of 23 Republican state government trifectas in the U.S. The Republican Party controls the office of governor and both chambers of the General Assembly. There is a 24-10 Republican majority in the Senate and a 108-49 majority in the House. The Republicans have a veto-proof supermajority in both chambers. In the event of a veto issued by Gov. Parson, the Republican majority is large enough to override the veto without any votes from members of the Democratic Party.

Upcoming dates in the Missouri General Assembly:

  • April 15 is the last day to place House Consent Bills on the Senate Calendar
  • April 18 there will be no session due to the Easter Holiday

S. Pogue

Missourians won't stand in line at the D.M.V. anymore to register new vehicles & taxpayers may get $500.00 in June.

Missouri Taxpayers May Soon Get Money From the StateElizabeth Pagano/Austin Monitor. Will There Be A Refund Coming to Missouri Taxpayers?. The Committee on Ways and Means held a hearing for the "It's Your Money Act" on March 31st, 2022. This measure allows the Department of Revenue to automatically apply a $500 tax credit to a Missouri taxpayer's 2021 tax liability.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

