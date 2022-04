It is no understatement, and it is no secret that we all take technology for granted - especially when it comes to the internet. We have become a bit spoiled thanks to unlimited data plans and access to wifi just about everywhere we go. Adults use it every day for work, our kids use it every day for school, and we ALL use it every day for fun and wasting time. It's not until you lose your wifi that you realize just how dependent we are on it. We had an outage the other day that lasted just a couple of hours, but it seemed like days - I'm sure you know the feeling.

