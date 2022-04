Montana author Melody Dobson from Billings, will be at the Prairie Peddler here in Shelby this morning (Saturday) from 9:30, until noon with her brand new & latest book, "A History of Montana Agriculture; A Life of Discovery," & she'll will be autographing the book along with reading a chapter or two. Melody was a delightful & fun guest earlier this morning on the Puff Man Saturday Show, & this sounds like it's a book that will surely resonate with all of us living & working in the Golden Triangle. Looking forward to seeing Melody this morning at the Peddler, & learning more about "A History of Montana Agriculture," as we continue to recognize & salute our Montana agriculture.

