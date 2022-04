(Good Things Utah) Utahns from all over are quickly discovering that they have good sums of money, belonging to them, that they’re missing out on. Whether it be from old refunds, overpaid bills, forgotten accounts, or even neglected deposits, when a business can’t get a hold of you, they turn those funds over to the state. Every year millions of dollars in bank accounts, stocks, insurance checks, bonds, and dividends end up going unclaimed because the owners can’t be located. Statistically, one in five Utahns have money waiting for them, and most are completely unaware.

