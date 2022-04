I’m that person who aggressively swipes shimmery highlighter onto my cheeks (and sometimes bridge of my nose) because I’m trying to shine bright like a diamond, as Rihanna says. Recently, I’ve been incorporating Saint Luxe Rose Gold Liquid Glow into my makeup routine for an extra glowy finish. I typically like to use liquid highlighters underneath my foundation for a lit-from-within glow. With its doe foot applicator, which I honestly prefer to the eyedropper applicator other liquid highlighters tend to have, I swipe the liquid highlighter on my face a few times before blending it out with my fingers. It also blends well with brushes if that’s more your style. The glimmering rose gold hue adds a soft glow to my skin, perfect for the rest of the makeup I plan to pile on. Sometimes I’ll add more of the Saint Luxe highlighter on my cheekbones after my base is blended out. Though I typically pair it with makeup, the liquid highlighter is subtle enough to use on otherwise makeup-free skin if you want a little extra radiance.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO