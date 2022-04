MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Brewers fans everywhere are invited to participate in the first-ever Brewers Eve Bash on Wednesday, April 13. The party begins at 4 p.m. at Leff's Lucky Town of Wauwatosa, where fans are invited to celebrate with a rally-style event with giveaways, prizes, Bernie Brewer, the Famous Racing Sausages and Brewers representatives. The event is open to the public, and the Brewers game will air live throughout Leff's as the team takes on Baltimore.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO