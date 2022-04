Whitlock threw a team-high 73.1 innings out of the bullpen in 2021, posting a team-best 1.96 ERA. Garrett Whitlock will be in Boston for the foreseeable future. The right-handed reliever and the Red Sox agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday. There are also club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons as part of the deal. Whitlock will receive $18.75 million guaranteed over the four years of the extension, MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported. The 2027 option is worth $8.25 million with a $1 million buyout while the 2028 option is worth $10.5 million with a $500,000 buyout and the total max of the deal is $44.5 million, Cotillo added.

