Film At Lincoln Center Names Industry Veteran And Sundance Alum Sarah Eaton As VP Of Marketing And Communications

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Film at Lincoln Center has named Sarah Eaton , a film industry veteran and former media relations chief at the Sundance Institute , as VP of marketing and communications .

She will lead the development and execution of strategies to promote the mission, programs, and initiatives of FLC, reporting directly to Lesli Klainberg, the organization’s president. In addition to year-round repertory and commercial film programs, FLC is known for presenting the annual New York Film Festival.

Eaton will oversee the teams focused on marketing, publicity and communications, brand and audience cultivation, and community engagement, according to a press release.

The executive is joining FLC from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, where she had worked since 2015. As senior director of marketing and communications, she directed the creation of press and marketing plans for all exhibitions and initiatives and also contributed to the planning process for the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum. Before the Guggenheim, she was director of media relations for the Sundance Institute. In that role, she was responsible for publicity, social media, and strategic messaging for the organization’s broad range of ventures, including the Sundance Film Festival and artist development programs.

Prior to Sundance, Eaton was SVP of PR and communications for Sundance Channel, now known as Sundance TV. She also worked in public relations for specialty film distributors October Films and Fine Line Features. Earlier in her career, she was the film publicist at The Museum of Modern Art, New York, and worked in the press office of the New York Film Festival.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Sarah has joined us at this critical moment in our organization’s history,” Klainberg said. “Sarah’s experience working in both not-for-profit and for-profit film and cultural institutions gives her a unique perspective and set of experiences. She will be a crucial member of our executive leadership team and play a key role as we continue to evolve our organizational strategy, particularly as we prepare for the 60th anniversary of our most important endeavor, the New York Film Festival.”

The festival will run from September 30 to October 16, organizers have previously announced,

“Film at Lincoln Center provides a premier home to all who cherish the shared experience of watching films from around the world by a range of directors and producers, whether they be well-known or emerging,” Eaton said. “I look forward to working alongside the FLC team to increase awareness of its offerings, grow a diverse and young audience, and promote the art and artistry of cinema.”

