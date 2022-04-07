ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMT Music Awards Adds Performers Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Bryan Adams, Monica, Walker Hayes, Thomas Rhett & Riley Green

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : The 2022 CMT Music Awards have added more performers to its inaugural broadcast on CBS.

Jason Aldean will perform with Bryan Adams , while Jimmie Allen and Monica will join up with the previously announced Little Big Town. Walker Hayes and Thomas Rhett will also croon alongside Riley Green from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11.

Previously announced performers for the telecast include Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Kacey Musgraves will introduce the first televised performance of The Judds in 20 years, and Carrie Underwood will deliver an all-new performance from the Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing show Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, The CMT Music Awards are the only fan-voted country music awards show.  The show previously aired on cabler CMT before CBS/Viacom moved it to the broadcast net last summer. Originally set for April 3, the awards show was bumped by the Grammys, which moved to April 3 after the pandemic forced a postponement of its original January date. That forced the CMT Awards to move to April 11 when it will take place live from 8-11 p.m. live ET/delayed PT.

“The CMTs are one the few live award shows in which ratings up, so yeah, it’s gotten more popular,” said Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin, who is executive producing the show with CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Leslie Fram, and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment). “We are very cognizant that we have to stand out from the crowd. You want the show to have its own point of view. There are three major country music themed shows and they have three distinct personalities. We like that ours is younger, more musically diverse. And we are certainly more inclusive with genres.”

Adds Comeaux, “Everyone is welcome to our party and we expect that our performances and the people they are playing for represent a wide swath of the music loving public.We know our audience likes more than just country music, they like classic rock, urban and hit hop.”

Underwood remains the winningest artist overall with 23 total CMT Music Award wins. She is up for two more this year (Video Of The Year, Collaborative) for “IF I Didn’t Love You” with Aldean. The other five “Video of the Year” nominees are Kane Brown (“One Mississippi”), Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney (“half of my hometown”), Luke Combs (“Forever After All”), Cody Johnson (“Til You Can’t”) and Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson (“Never Say Never”).

