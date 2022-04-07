‘It’s A Sin’s Lydia West Joins Patricia Clarkson In Espionage Series ‘Gray’ For AGC Studios

Click here to read the full article.

BAFTA TV-winning actress Lydia West ( It’s A Sin ) has been set to star alongside Patricia Clarkson in Gray , the espionage thriller series from AGC Studios .

Clarkson stars as CIA spy Cornelia Gray, who comes in from the cold after twenty years in hiding, dodging the Government agents who suspected her of being a traitor. She returns to her old life just as it is discovered that there is a new mole within her old spy network.

The eight-part show is from writer/creators John McLaughlin ( Black Swan ) and author David Baldacci ( Absolute Power ). It will be directed by by Ruba Nadda ( Queens ), who previously worked with Clarkson on the film Cairo Time.

Executive producers are AGC’s Stuart Ford and Television President Lourdes Diaz, Clarkson, McLaughlin, Baldacci, and Nadda. Additional casting is ongoing with production commencing in June on location in Toronto.

AGC Studios is financing the series and will distribute in the U.S. represented by CAA, Lionsgate International will handle distribution in the rest of the world.