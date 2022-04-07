ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veja Debuts Monochromatic Sneaker Capsule With Mansur Gavriel

By Stephen Garner
Veja has joined forces with New York cult brand Mansur Gavriel on its latest footwear collaboration.

For this capsule, Mansur Gavriel came up with four monochromatic shades in Veja’s Campo style – pink, beige, yellow, and blue. According to the brand, the shoe’s vulcanized sole is bio-sourced and contains rice waste, Amazon rubber, and recycled rubber. The upper is made of ChromeFree leather, meaning no chrome, heavy metals, or dangerous acids are involved in the tanning process. According to Veja , the ChromeFree leather, which is made in Brazil, uses 40% less water and 80% less salt in the tanning process. The collaborative style will retail for $175.

According to Mansur Gavriel, the collaboration with Veja was a natural fit since both brands share similar codes. “We feel both brands are very classic and modern,” Rachel Mansur told FN. “We love that we share these brand codes of minimalism, quality, an emphasis on clean, classic shapes. We approach bags as daily essentials that should function well and celebrate beauty. We feel Veja has this spirit in its shoes as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mh9zk_0f2MHXTB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mansur Gavriel

“When the opportunity came up to collaborate with Veja, our team was excited with the potential to create and collaborate on an everyday essential piece of footwear that we all happened to personally love so much,” added Floriana Gavriel. “We also love that the Veja founders started their brand from scratch, such as our brand, and we felt their spirit of entrepreneurship, and admire the idea of working together to find and create something new in the saturated market.”

And for Veja, which admits it first contacted Mansur Gavriel two years ago to collaborate on the project, it is very excited to work with the New York label. “Our collaborations are the results of people we meet, people we admire, and projects we love,” the Veja team told FN. “That’s how we keep creating, exchanging, and discovering new perspectives. We have been big fans of Mansur Gavriel for almost 10 years. We know the work Mansur Gavriel is doing; their timeless and relevant aesthetic where craft and materials are essential.

This collab follows the launch of Veja’s collection with Marni , which debuted last month during Paris Fashion Week.

The Mansur Gavriel x Veja collection, which retails for $175, is now available at MansurGavriel.com and Veja-store.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07En1r_0f2MHXTB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mansur Gavriel
