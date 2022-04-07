ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How To Get A Free Pass To Over 200 California State Parks

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DysLR_0f2MGMXh00
Photo: Getty Images

It's a great time to be a bookworm and a nature lover! Local libraries are now making California State Library Parks Pass available for checkout. According to FOX11 , the pass allows free vehicle day-use at all participating parks and is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle holding up to nine people.

The free passes work at over 200 participating parks. The new passes are part of a three-year pilot program between California State Parks and the First Partner's Office. Through the program, each participating library will get three pass hang tags per branch that are available for checkout. According to FOX11 , this also includes mobile libraries.

These passes will be available on a rolling basis throughout the months of April and May. According to the state, there are 1,184 public library buildings in California and an estimated 23 million residents have library cards.

You can find out which parks are not eligible HERE .

"All Californians should have the opportunity to be outdoors in nature," California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot wrote in a statement. "Yet many of our state's residents live in communities without adequate parks and open space. This innovative new program will enable more Californians to explore our incredible State Parks system, and in the process create more equitable access to nature and the outdoors."

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California State Parks#California State Library#Mobile#Natural Resources#Californians
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
2K+
Followers
809
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy