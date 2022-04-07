ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runaway June Introduces New Bandmate Following Lead Singer's Departure

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Runaway June took to their social media channels on Thursday morning (April 7) to introduce their new bandmate: Stevie Woodward will join Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne in the “Buy My Own Drinks” trio. Runaway June announced: “Y’all welcome Stevie… we can’t wait until y’all fall in love with her as much as we have!! It’s been so hard to keep it a secret, but we can’t wait to share the music we’ve been working on!!! Get ready for some harmonies and dueling solos!!! We’ll see you on the road soon!!!! 🤍”

“Yessssssssssss!!!!!! Finally get to shout it from the rooftops!!!!!!” Wayne gushed in the comments. Stovall added a comment of her own, cheering: “STEVIE! STEVIE! STEVIE!”

Woodward took to her own Instagram, saying “ pinch me please ” as she let it sink in. Woodward said she’s “so honored to be the newest member of [Runaway June]. cannot wait for the next chapter of life, and i wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else!” Of course, as the news called for celebration, Wayne said she “can’t wait to have champagne with you!!!!!!!!!!!!! Celebrate all the good things to come.”

The latest addition to Runaway June comes after former lead singer, Naomi Cooke Johnson , announced that she would leave the group to pursue her own solo career. She said at the time that she was “o grateful for the memories and time well spent with my bandmates, Hannah (Mulholland) , Jen and Natalie . It has been extremely hard to keep quiet about what I’ve been up to, and I cannot wait to share everything with you all very soon!! …I love you guys so much I could burst.” Cooke Johnson helped start Runaway June in 2015. Mulholland announced in 2020 that she would leave the group, and Stovall filled her spot shortly after.

Meet Woodward here :

