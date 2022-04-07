Business Spotlight: Art and Paint LLC

We are very excited to get to know some locally owned small business in the Beaver Dam, WI area. We recently had the opportunity to learn more about Art and Paint LLC. Randi and Juan Carlos Espinoza Hernandez own and operate Art and Paint LLC. Their Beaver Dam business specializes in...
Everyone needs a little help every now and then. Today, we speak with Tex Ellis, with Annapolis-based Changing Patterns Psychotherapy. I had a list of potential topics to discuss when we sat down, but before I knew it, we were covering all sorts of other ground. I guess that is the job of a good psychotherapist. From his military background to trucking to therapy. Tex taps into his wealth of life experiences and combines it with the training received to help people manage the stresses and issues in their lives.
DENVER — The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is home to works of art created by some of the most famous artists in history. Now it’s also displaying paintings, drawings and sculptures from artists you probably haven’t heard of yet. In a space filled with names like Van...
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Get in touch with your creativity at the Art Spark in Appleton. It's a family-oriented painting studio for all skill levels. There are a variety of painting and craft classes, ranging from painting canvas, tote bags and wood products. No experience is needed. You can even schedule...
KINGSPORT — “Leaf & Root & Berry” opens April 8 at Create Appalachia’s new Kingsport Center for Art and Technology at 225 W. Center St. The Appalachian Mountains are home to one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the United States. The region’s artists draw inspiration from this abundance and celebrate it.
“I basically grew up in my mother’s salon,” says Mustafa Yanaz, who was born and raised in a small town near Stuttgart, Germany. “I would go after school and watch her do all these updos and superchic blow-dries.” Nowadays, the New York–based stylist is known for what he calls “crazy, superwild, generally very rebellious” hair, but for this story, his mother’s love of old-school techniques was the starting point. “Back in the ’60s and ’70s, people really did something with their hair,” he says. “Now it’s all natural, undone—you know, beach waves! I wanted to bring back the idea of something proper, but in a kind of fucked-up, punk way.” To that end, Yanaz pored over a cache of midcentury fashion glossies he found in the basement of a friend’s bookshop and imagined infusing the black and white images with vivid colors. “I watched all these documentaries about the German supermodel Veruschka, and in one of them she talks about how she did her own hair for shoots with Avedon and Penn,” Yanaz says. “I found that fascinating—how it was just a model and a photographer in a room, making amazing images.” That said, the creations in this story are anything but DIY. Yanaz painstakingly sculpted bangs, beehives, and bowl cuts on foam heads in his studio, using blonde wigs, doughnuts, and extensions he dyed orange, pink, and peppermint. Some of the coifs are composed of multiple wigs he cut on set to suit model Rebecca Leigh Longendyke’s features. All required liberal amounts of hairspray, root color spray, and gel to set the architectural shapes in place. The end result? “Stylized, with a sense of humor,” Yanaz says. No doubt his mother would be proud.
Artworks Trenton will present the New Jersey State Council on the Arts Fellowship Exhibition, showcasing 2019-2021 recipients of fellowship awards in the visual arts. The show, which will include works by 38 artists in various media, will run March 22, to May 21, with a public opening reception on March 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
BOISE, Idaho — In its tenth year, Treefort Music Fest continues to attract more attention from around the country. That attention pays off for local businesses in downtown Boise, as people in-between performances look for ways to spend their time and money. "We've already sold through a ton of...
