ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jack White to perform instrumental version of national anthem at Detroit Tigers opening day

By Randiah Camille Green
MetroTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White has added another Detroit pitstop to his upcoming tour dates. Well, sort of. White is set to perform the national anthem during the Detroit Tigers’...

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Jack White urges major labels to open vinyl pressing plants

DETROIT — Jack White is making a plea to the three major record labels to build their own vinyl pressing plants. In a video released Monday, the Detroit rocker asks Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to help shoulder the burden on the vinyl industry. White opened his own vinyl pressing plant at the Cass Corridor site of his Third Man Records in 2017.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Chris Rock slaps a third Detroit date on his upcoming comedy tour

Quite possibly one of the most asked questions after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards is what would happen to the two comedians after. Well, it seems Chris Rock, his left cheek, and ego will be fine, as the comedian has added a third Detroit show to his "Ego Death World Tour."
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Twin Peaks restaurant is coming to Auburn Hills

Sports bar and “man cave” restaurant Twin Peaks is opening a new location in Auburn Hills this Saturday. The restaurant’s American fare, beer, and craft cocktails will be available at 2443 N. Squirrel Road starting May 9. With more than 45 TVs and 32 beers on tap,...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
MetroTimes

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

Play ball! On Friday, the Detroit Tigers played its first game of the season, and fans showed up to celebrate — including rock star Jack White, who performed the national anthem with his band at Comerica Park ahead of back-to-back concerts at the Masonic Temple.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
MetroTimes

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

Another one of Detroit’s historic buildings could potentially bite the dust. The abandoned Grande Ballroom is up for sale for a hefty $5,000,000, according to a listing on Jim Shaffer and Associates Realtors that went online this week. The old-school music hall was a hub for classic and psychedelic...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

In ‘Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,’ three stories of chance collide

No filmmaker I can think of had a better past year-and-change than Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, an enviable feat in our stricken time. The director and co-writer of Drive My Car, co-writer of the sublime Hitchcockian thriller Wife of a Spy, and solo writer-director of Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy’s done more and better work through a pandemic than most could manage in a regular decade. With a recent suite of work proving not only deft and sturdy but frequently transcendent, Hamaguchi has displayed an appetite for experimentation across a range of genres, themes, and tones.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Korn and Evanescence are coming to Pine Knob this summer

In case you’ve been feeling like a freak on a leash, Korn is coming to set you free with their 2022 summer tour. The nü-metal band will make a pitstop in Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21. In true mid-2000s fashion, Korn will be...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Tigers#National Anthem#Comerica Park#The Detroit Tigers#Detroit Metro Times#Google News#Apple News#Tiktok
MetroTimes

Ford Fireworks will return to the Detroit riverfront this June

After two years without in-person crowds, the Ford Fireworks will return to the Motor City this June. On Monday, June 27, the fireworks will make a comeback on the Detroit riverfront and welcome in-person crowds once again following last year's broadcast-only event. The annual fireworks show was a televised-only event...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy